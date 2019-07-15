NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- At approximately 2:00pm on Monday, the jury was read the charges and given the murder case to deliberate the future of Roy Coons, Jr.
The prosecution presented the a case accusing Coons of forcing his way into a trailer to rape 12-year-old Yhoana Artega n 2017. Coons defense focused upon forensic evidence, claiming he was "the wrong guy".
The jury is deliberating whether or not to convict him on charges of first degree murder, attempted rape of a child, and aggravated burglary.
Coons father testified Monday morning that he and his son did 15 years worth of work in the mobile home before Yhoana's family moved in.
In closing arguments, as Federal Prosecutor Jeff George showed the jury the Tae Kwon Do belt used to strangle Yhoana, her mother became overcome with the emotions of seeing the object used to kill her daughter.
Defense attorney David Hopkins told the jury in his closing arguments that Coons, Jr. had been in and out of the residence multiple times, and saying that access had led to his DNA being left behind in trace amounts.
As of 2:15pm Monday, July 15, the jury is in deliberations. As the case develops, News4's Rebecca Cardenas will provide updates on-air as well as online.
