NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just days before Christmas, the two largest planets in our solar system are coming closer together than they've been since the Middle Ages.
“Because of their proximity it may look like to some people that is just actually one object,” said Dr. Billy Teets, director of Vanderbilt’s Dyer Observatory. “We’re really excited about this because it’ll be so close that we’ll actually see both planets at the same time in the telescope.”
Some are calling it the “Christmas Star.”
“It really has to do with the timing or this event. If this had been in July it would have gained notoriety but it wouldn’t have a fun nickname like the ‘Christmas Star,’” Dr. Teets said.
Jupiter and Saturn will be at their closest approach tonight for the start of winter.
“The planets are still about 500 million miles apart from one another,” Dr. Teets said. “Go out right after sunset and look to the southwest. You’re going to see Jupiter as a really bright object and just to the left of it you’re going to see Saturn.”
We won't see anything like this again for decades.
“In 2080, 60 years from now we’ll have another one of these very close conjunctions — in fact they’ll be right at the same separation we’ll see this year,” Dr. Teets said. “For a lot of people this will be a once in a lifetime event.”
If you don’t have a telescope, Dyer Observatory will be hosting a virtual watch party. For information on how you can attend, click here.
