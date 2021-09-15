NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A junior at Pearl Cohn High School was arrested today for having a loaded .380 revolver on campus.
Police say the teen was seen placing items along the property line fence. Officers searched the fence line and found the weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a gun on school property and was taken to juvenile detention.
