NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several events around Nashville are planned Saturday to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth Paint & Brunch - BLM Mural @ Woodland Street/Interstate Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juneteenth Freedom Day Bike Ride - Watkins Park 17th Avenue North, 10 a.m.
Franklin Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration - Franklin Square, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NMAAM Juneteenth Block Party - 5th Avenue and Broadway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clarksville Juneteenth Festival - Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bordeaux Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration - 3518 West Hamilton, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Juneteenth Meet & Greet with NASCAR Driver Erik Jones - Lebanon Town Square, 4 p.m.
