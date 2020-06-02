NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Indoor events at The Fairgrounds Nashville have been canceled for the month of June.
The cancellation includes the monthly flea market and other events.
"The Fairgrounds Nashville continues to closely monitor guidelines for reopening events and facilities through both Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's and Nashville Mayor John Cooper's offices. Given the phasing guidance, the June Flea Market and events scheduled for June at the Fairgrounds will not be held," The Fairgrounds Nashville said in a news release.
The Fairgrounds staff is working on hosting outdoor events, including stock car racing and drive-in movies, that will follow social distance guidelines. Information on these events is available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.