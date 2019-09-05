Some Williamson County teenagers keep proving that you don't need the latest technology or a computer to engage in an entertaining activity.
In their case, they just needed what's basically a long piece of string.
And with that rope, they won their 2nd National Championship.
Hannah Walling, Anna LaPre and Grace Sparks keep the beat in their own spectacular way.
" It takes a lot of patience and hard work for you to get it right away."
They say all of this is not really that hard.
" Definitely not. anyone can do it if they put their mind and heart into it."
Teenagers from Franklin and Ensworth, giggling and jumping their way to another win.
"It's nice to have that title after all the hard work, it's nice to have something to prove it."
Proving it with long hours of practice and effort, in a 16 year old girl, what's the big deal kind of way.
"I've been doing this since 3rd grade so it's just in my blood now."
