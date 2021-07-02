NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Nashville's annual Let Freedom Sing Music City celebration is taking place this Sunday.
It's not only expected to be the biggest fireworks show Nashville has ever seen.... but also the biggest in the country!
But if you live outside Davidson County... there's still plenty of fireworks and fun for you, too.
July 4th Celebrations in the Midstate:
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
MURFREESBORO
Celebration Under the Stars
Fountains at Gateway
Sunday 4:00 - 9:30 P.M.
SUMNER COUNTY
GALLATIN & GOODLETTESVILLE
Fireworks at 9:00 P.M. Sunday
HENDERSONVILLE
Freedom Festival
Drakes Creek Park
Saturday 5:00 - 10:00 P.M.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
BRENTWOOD
Red, White and Boom
Crockett Park
Sunday 7:00 - 10:00 P.M.
FRANKLIN
Harlinsdale Farm
Sunday 6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.
WILSON COUNTY
LEBANON
James E. Ward Agricultural Center
Sunday 10:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.
MOUNT JULIET
Fireworks at 9:00 P.M.
CHEATHAM COUNTY
PEGRAM
Pegram Independence Day Celebration
Pegram Park
Saturday 7:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.
