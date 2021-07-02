If you live outside of Nashville, there's plenty of fireworks for you to enjoy, too. News4's Melanie Layden is breaking down other fun July 4th events around the Midstate for us tonight.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 

Nashville's annual Let Freedom Sing Music City celebration is taking place this Sunday.

It's not only expected to be the biggest fireworks show Nashville has ever seen.... but also the biggest in the country!

But if you live outside Davidson County... there's still plenty of fireworks and fun for you, too.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.