NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Having access to healthy fruits and vegetables is an issue facing millions of Americans, especially in different parts of Nashville.
Food deserts are when stores selling fresh fruits and vegetables are few and far between. But there are several people across our community that are helping to change that.
InnerG Juice and Yoga held its grand opening on 9th Avenue North in North Nashville.
News4 highlighted the owner, Nielah Burnett, in our Food Desert series back in February about her dreams to transform her business into the shop that’s open today.
Burnett says it’s important to have alternative healthy foods and to showcase them, especially in North Nashville.
“It’s finally here, we’re finally able to bring this concept to North Nashville. Finally able to show people what we mean by it being a new vibe and by wellness of Juice and Yoga together. The feeling is tremendous,” Burnett said.
“We all can’t get over to whole foods or it costs a bajillion our whole check to get something — and so having something here that’s available, accessible, is made with love from somebody who looks like us — you know you can’t beat it,” Letimicia Fears said.
