NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Judge Monte Watkins was supposed to rule today on motions for the pre-trial hearing of Andrew Delke.
But Davidson County criminal court says now it probably won't happen until later on this week. A week ago today was the third day of motions being heard in the murder trial of Metro Police officer Andrew Delke.
Delke has been decommissioned pending the outcome of the trial and he is facing first-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick in 2018 after a foot chase.
Many details of the case were revealed during testimony during the three-day hearing. Video was key evidence to be presented in the case.
Folks at Davidson County criminal court say when the judge rules on the motions for pre-trial, that ruling could be under seal which means only the attorneys would be able to see the ruling on the motion. Jury selection, in this case, is expected to begin July 6, and the trial to follow on July 12.
