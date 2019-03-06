NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge has ruled the City of Nashville willfully violated a court order in an AirBnB dispute.

After dozens of AirBnB hosts sued the city for trying to revoke their permits, the city reached an agreement to let those people keep renting their property.

Days later those same people got a letter from the city telling them their permits were being revoked.

A judge found Metro in contempt.