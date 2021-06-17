CHARTLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The state will be able to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Dickson County deputy in 2018.

Steve Wiggins faced a judge on Wednesday for a motions hearing in the murder of Sgt. Daniel Baker. Police said Wiggins shot Baker multiple times, and then set his patrol car on fire.

During the hearing, the motion was denied that would have taken DA Ray Crouch off of the case. So he will stay on the case. Judge David Wolfe also said that the state can seek the death penalty in this case.

Baker was found dead in his cruiser in the area of Sam Vineyard Road on the morning of May 30, 2018. Police said he had been responding to a report about a suspicious vehicle.

After a multiple day manhunt, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Burch arrested Wiggins on Stinson Road near the Dickson-Hickman County line.