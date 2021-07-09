GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Friday, Michael Cummins, the man accused of the deadliest mass murder in Tennessee history, appeared in a Sumner County courtroom. Cummins is accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland back in 2019, including his parents and 12-year-old.

The trial is not set to start until next year, but how many trials will there be is what the judge is now determining.

Cummins is accused of killing eight people, but at three different crime scenes on different days. The defense says since there are three different scenes, there should be three different trials. But prosecutors argue all three scenes are connected, and therefore should be tried as one.

“You can’t get a fair trial on Dunn or Ferley if the court allows in the six homicides from Hosale as well as the other Ferley and Dunn trials of each of these cases,” argues Cummins’ defense team.

“All these crimes were committed to cover up a theft,” argues the prosecution. They say a stolen gun and a car connect the scenes.

“We’re talking about a close proximity of time, Judge,” says the State. “And they were all committed in the same violent manner.”

How all eight victims died is another similarity. Prosecutors say they died by “blunt force trauma” and some “sharp force trauma” to the head.

“And they are brutal, I’m not going to hide it,” prosecutors elaborate. “That’s why I asked these be placed under seal today because the brutality these victims suffered.”

TBI special agent, Miranda Gaddes, also testified shoe prints found at one scene match another.

“Your honor that’s part of the story that has to be told and we’re allowed to tell that full story,” concludes the State.

In the end, the defense says there’s no evidence Cummins’ intentions were part of a bigger picture.

“Because these cases are not connected through common scheme or plan, the signature crimes, anything along those lines, the court has to severe these into three and different cases,” argues Cummins’ defense team.

The judge will decide whether to separate the trials at the next motions hearing on Aug. 27.