NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge will consider a change of venue request for the former Metro Police officer charged with first degree murder.
Andrew Delke is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick after chasing him and shooting him in the back.
Surveillance video captured the 2018 incident.
Delke is the first Metro Police officer ever charged with murder after an on-duty shooting.
A judge denied a previous change of venue request from Delke in November 2019.
The renewed request will be heard at 9 this morning.
Delke's trial is set for July 12, 2021 after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial was originally scheduled for March 2020.
