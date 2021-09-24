A federal judge's ruling on Friday has temporarily blocked the governor's executive order to allow parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. ruled that on or before the first of next month, "Gov. Bill Lee shall file notice of his decision on whether to renew Executive Order 84."

"Defendant Governor Lee moves to vacate that portion of the order because it improperly requires Governor Lee to perform a discretionary act," the ruling states.

Pull Quote Thus, any decision by Governor Lee with respect to Executive Order 84, i.e., to extend, repeal, amend, or to simply let the order expire, is entirely discretionary. And since, the Governor’s executive orders have the “force and effect of law,” an order by a federal court directing the Governor to make a decision with respect to Executive Order 84 prior to its stated expiration date would constitute an order requiring the Governor “to essentially enact legislation.” Under the authorities discussed above, the Court has no authority to order the Governor to take such action. - Ruling states

In August, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that would allow parents to opt-out of local school mask mandates.

This week, the Williamson County School Board voted to renew a mask mandate for the county school system into 2022. The Franklin Special School District also voted to extend its temporary mask requirement.

The governor's order does expire Oct. 5 and right now, Lee said he doesn't have any plans as to what he'll do with it.

“We'll be looking at that as it gets closer as we do with every executive order,” Lee told the media on Friday. “I haven't looked at extending or not we'll make that decision as we get closer to it.”

Judges in Memphis and Knoxville made the same decisions earlier this month. Evidence showed Lee's order prevents children with health problems from safely going to school during the coronavirus pandemic.