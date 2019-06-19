WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old boy charged as an adult with criminal homicide is now facing a $1 million bond in Wilson County.

Ethen Kain Vanderpool is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old JayShawn Taylor back in November of 2018 in Mt. Juliet. Investigators say the shooting was not accidental and the two knew each other.

Juvenile charged with criminal homicide in Mt. Juliet shooting Police said there was an altercation which led to the shooting, but they are not releasing a motive at this time. The victim was a student a Mt. Juliet High School.

Court officials say Vanderpool has not plead to anything yet. A judge set the $1 million bond in a special bond hearing in Trousdale County. His case has been bound over to the Grand Jury.

Vanderpool is scheduled to be back in court on July 8, 2019.