George Wells, Jr.

George Wells, Jr. 

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man accused of reckless homicide related to the shooting death of a Tennessee State University student was sent to a grand jury Tuesday.

Family of TSU student shot and killed: 'It's just unbelievable and we're all still in shock'

Judge Rachel Bell found probable cause in evidence presented by the prosecution to send the case against George Wells to a grand jury, to be assessed for indictment.

Wells is accused of the shooting death of a fellow TSU student inside a campus dorm over the weekend.

TSU student charged with killing fellow student inside dorm

Rickey Scott III was shot early Sunday inside his dorm room on the Nashville campus. Both Scott and Wells are freshman.

Family step closer to closure after arrest for TSU dorm shooting

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.