NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man accused of reckless homicide related to the shooting death of a Tennessee State University student was sent to a grand jury Tuesday.
Judge Rachel Bell found probable cause in evidence presented by the prosecution to send the case against George Wells to a grand jury, to be assessed for indictment.
Wells is accused of the shooting death of a fellow TSU student inside a campus dorm over the weekend.
Rickey Scott III was shot early Sunday inside his dorm room on the Nashville campus. Both Scott and Wells are freshman.
