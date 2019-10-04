NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If they weren't before, plans to privatize parking in Nashville are officially dead.
Former Mayor David Briley banked on the deal to balance the budget now in effect.
According to court documents, a Davidson County Chancery Court judge said Metro needed to start over if they want to privatize parking.
Two companies, NTN+LLC and LAZ Parking, competed to take over the city's parking meters.
The judge said Metro wrongfully disqualified one and then gave the contract to the other.
"The Court therefore concludes that the evidence of record shows that a mistake occurred in uploading the Petitioner's Pricing Worksheet in its original submission and that this was promptly corrected by resending the Worksheet. These events, under Metro law, did not authorize the Metro Purchasing Agent to disqualify the Petitioner's Proposal as unacceptable and/or nonresponsive, and that decision must be reversed," the judge wrote in her order.
The petitioner in this case being NTN+LLC.
The plan would've given Metro $34 million upfront. In exchange, a private company would've taken over the city's parking for 30 years.
Metro council members News4 spoke with didn't support the plan, but they said the parking meters still need to be upgraded.
“There are very few modern actual meters in this city, right? If you go out to just about any metered spot in the city, the lion’s share of them are the kind that literally only take quarters, dimes, and nickels, right? I almost never have cash," Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell said.
Mayor John Cooper's office responded to the judge's order on Friday.
"This parking privatization was a bad deal for the taxpayers. A judge has now struck it down. It’s time to move forward and develop a better plan to manage our sidewalks, curbsides, and parking spaces," a statement said.
What that plan looks like is still up in the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.