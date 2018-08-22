Family members of victims killed in the Waffle House shooting are reacting to a judge’s ruling that accused gunman Travis Reinking is not competent to stand trial.

Dr. Rena Isen is the woman who evaluated Reinking. She is a forensic psychologist with the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute.

During a hearing on Wednesday she said Reinking doesn’t understand the court system. She also said Reinking is schizophrenic and has hallucinations and disorganized thoughts.

Di’Angelo Groves, brother of DeEbony Groves, says the ruling was expected. He said after seeing Reinking in court it was clear he isn’t well.

At one point during the hearing Reinking tried to speak to the judge. He said, “It’s my religion sir.”

A court officer told Reinking he was not allowed to speak and he didn’t say another word.

“He is ill and he needs help. I’m not angry. I’m not upset at all. He needs help,” said Groves.

Groves also said he has faith the justice system will work.

“I am totally at peace because seeing him was part of my process of grieving, so that was a prayer answered I finally got to see him in person and I’m going to take the journey as it comes,” said Groves.

Groves said he misses his sister every day. He misses her smile and even how she annoyed him.

“Whether he is found guilty or not guilty does not negate the fact that I still have a bond with my sister and that’s what I cherish most,” said Groves.

Reinking’s mother was also in the court room. She looked at her son, put her hand on her heart and mouthed the words “I love you.”

After the hearing, General Sessions Judge Mark Fishburn said Reinking posed a threat to the public and himself if he were not placed in a secure mental health facility.

He said Reinking’s status would be evaluated every six months to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Mental health experts said that Reinking had been evaluated for any type of psychosis to determine if he is in touch with reality.

Some of the survivors spoke to News4 last week. They say that no matter what Reinking's mental state is, they want justice to be served.