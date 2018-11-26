Judge's Costa Rica trips involved prostitutes and pot, feds say
Federal prosecutors allege that former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland went on trips to Costa Rica that involved prostitutes and marijuana use, and that Moreland’s trips were taken with lawyers who appeared before him.
The allegations are in sentencing documents filed in federal court November 21st.
Moreland is going to be sentenced Friday on charges he had sex with defendants and stole money from drug court clients. The federal case was prompted by our News 4 I-Team investigation.
Federal prosecutors are asking for a 60-month sentence.
The sentencing documents said that Moreland regularly traveled to Costa Rica with "several attorneys who appeared before him" and that "on these trips, the attendees regularly hired local prostitutes and sometimes smoked, or otherwise ingested, marijuana."
Prosecutors don't name the lawyers who went on the trips. The Costa Rica trips began in 2012 and continued until the federal investigation began in January 2017, they said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the lawyers had "compromising information on Moreland", as he did on them, yet Moreland “allowed these attorneys to continue practicing in front of him. They also said not only did this violate rules judges are supposed to follow, but it "fostered an atmosphere of cronyism and favoritism where Moreland and those close to him were exempt from the rules that governed the conduct of everyone else."
