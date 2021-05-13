CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - In the Joe Clyde Daniels case on Thursday, Judge David Wolfe ruled two pieces of evidence will not be admitted in trial.

Those pieces of evidence include a police report filed by a woman who said her daughter talked with a boy some people believe to be Joe Clyde before he went missing. The other piece of evidence is a transcript interview with a neighbor, Matthew Ledford, who may have also seen Joe Clyde while in his driveway.

These decisions were part of a motions hearing taking place before the trial starts June 1.

Trial of Joseph Daniels to start in June The trial of Joseph Daniels, who's accused of killing his son, was been set to start in June.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on the morning of April 4, 2018. A few days later, after the reporting of the disappearance, TBI agents said Joseph Daniels confessed. He confessed to hitting the boy repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy’s body in the trunk of their car. He allegedly said he disposed of the boy’s body in a wooded area.

On Thursday, the courtroom heard from Charity Lawrence, who said her 4-year-old daughter at the time saw and talked with a boy outside her grandma’s yard. Wolfe ruled that unless her 8-year-old daughter wants to testify, the police report she filed will not be admitted into the trial due to heresy.

Lawrence said the boy running in muddy pajamas stopped to talk with her daughter. When she asked his name, he gave his age instead.

“He said five, and he also said 15, and then kind of went back and forth,” Lawrence said.

While some believe this could be 5-year-old Joe Clyde, Judge Wolfe said he can’t take Lawrence’s word for it.

“She’s eight,” Lawrence said.

“I understand. Can she testify about what she heard?” questions Wolfe.

“No, she would say anything. She wouldn’t remember,” Lawrence comments.

The prosecution argues that these comments by Lawrence and her daughter are heresy.

“‘I think he said that he was five and then he would say that he was 15’, she can’t remember if he said that he had his shoes on,” the prosecution team said. “None of that goes to trustworthiness judge.”

Lawrence took the stand to prove what happened and why the location it took place is significant. She said her daughter spotted the boy in her grandma’s yard, where her father, a registered sex offender, lives in a camper. Lawrence said she filed a police report with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department to search the property for the boy, but they never came out.

Two officers with the Sheriff’s Department took the stand on Thursday. They said they searched, but as Captain Daniel Buchanan stated, not on foot.

“They may have searched up and down roads, but nobody searched this premises on foot,” Defense Attorney Jake Lockert said. “Nobody searched the ponds in close proximity, and more importantly, nobody searched this witness’ father who is on the sex offender list who lived within short walking distance of where this little boy was last seen by this little girl.”

The defense argued that what law enforcement did was biased in this case. They said that law enforcement didn’t care to investigate the property since the confession video was out.

“Law enforcement did go back to the area of this residence,” the state argued. “They did ride the roads, even after Mr. Daniels confessed. So, despite what Mr. Lockert says, law enforcement did not stop. They continued efforts even after that.”

Ultimately, the judge ruled there is no bias toward law enforcement. The judge has not ruled if Joseph Daniel’s video confession is allowed in the trial. On Friday, the defense said they plan to call a cell phone data expert and a psychologist to the stand.