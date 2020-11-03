NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville judge has ruled not to allow a vote on a referendum to roll back property taxes.

Chancellor Ellen-Hobbs-Lyle issued decision on Tuesday afternoon. This decision concerns a lawsuit asking for a referendum. Voters would have decided if they want to change the Metro Charter, so that property taxes can't go up more than two percent a year unless they have a chance to vote for a bigger increase. Earlier this year, the Metro Council raised taxes 34%.

A judge ruled the following:

"The clear and obvious ways that the Proposed Act violates Tennessee law authorize this Court to issue a pre-election declaratory judgment that the Davidson County Election Commission is not required to place the Proposed Act on the ballot nor conduct a referendum election, and that the Election Commission is enjoined from doing so."

"Today's decision is great news for our city. It reflects the widely held view that his referendum was just not legal enough to be up to a vote," Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. "The Chancellor's thoughtful ruling calls out a misguided effort. It clearly shows why it was the wrong choice for a stronger Nashville.

"We are the lowest-taxed city in one of the lowest-taxed states, even after the property tax increase. We can have the lowest tax rate and fix our finances, pay teachers more, build schools, and invest in neighborhoods.

Thankfully, the city does not have to spend between $800,000 and $1 million on something that would later be overturned. Instead, we can focus on the work Metro Council and I were hired to do.”

Metro’s lawyers argued that the tax rollback referendum is unconstitutional on its face and said it’s in conflict with state law.

Metro’s lawyers said if it passed, it would change the city’s budget halfway through the year. State law does allow for that to occur and it would undo contracts and bond issues the city already agreed on.

“The Chancellor properly concluded that 4 Good Government’s petition was fatally flawed and promised what it could not legally deliver. The Court’s decision prevents a special election that would have wasted voters’ time and taxpayers’ money," Metro Legal Director Bob Cooper said in a statement after the order was issued.

Attorney Jim Roberts, who represented 4 Good Government, was disappointed with Lyle's decision.

"We're disappointed that they prevailed," Roberts said. "I don't know what the next step is, whether there will be an appeal or a second petition drive."

Roberts said he was not clear on how it may be different, perhaps leaving out one or more of the items in the original petition.

"We still have poor fiscal management," he said. "I feel that Nashville's heart and soul is at stake here."

The Beacon Center of Tennessee released a statement on decision.

"Taxpayers deserve a say when it comes to property taxes. Cities like Nashville and Murfreesboro have spent irresponsibly for years and forced taxpayers to swallow the cost with huge property tax increases. Tennessee is one of only four states in the country without some type of property tax limitation, and it is well past time that we protect Tennessee homeowners and taxpayers. This isn't a partisan issue, as 91% of Tennesseans believe they should have direct input on property tax hikes, compared to just 2% who oppose it," Beacon CEO Justin Owen said in statement on Tuesday.

Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee State Director Tori Venable issued a statement about the decision:

“This ruling is extremely disappointing for us, Nashville families, businesses and everyone holding on to hope that the government would listen to their outcry over the crushing 34% property tax hike. Metro has continually tried to silence and ignore 27,000 Nashvillians who signed this petition in support of putting some guardrails up on Nashville’s spending addiction that put the city in its current crisis. This property tax hike will do nothing to help our city’s finances; it will only fuel Metro’s reckless spending and taxing proposals. “We thank our volunteers for their work and dedication but, we aren’t done yet. We will have to come together as a city to address the root causes of our fiscal issues – corporate welfare and reckless spending – if we are ever to get Nashville’s priorities in order. “Refusal to let the people have a voice and a vote is a disservice to our city and democracy.”

News 4 will have updates on this breaking news story.