HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A judge has ruled that it is unconstitutional not to allow short-term rentals in Hendersonville. The ruling could have consequences across the state.
Initially, the idea was to keep Hendersonville quiet and avoid 3 a.m. pool parties.
"You got doors slamming. You've got people screaming," Kim Edwards of Hendersonville said.
Edwards and her husband spent thousands to try and block out the noise coming from the short-term rental next door.
"I've just been up night after night after night, and it will drive you crazy," Edwards said.
Hendersonville sued the homeowner Jimmy Allen saying he had violated the city's short-term rental ban dozens of times. Allen counter-sued, and a judge recently agreed, calling the ban unconstitutional.
"If that ordinance is unconstitutional, then all zoning laws in Tennessee are unconstitutional," Mayor Jamy Clary said.
Clary said this ruling could mean changes for cities across the state.
"If this ruling stands, every other city in Tennessee is going to challenge their restrictions on short-term rentals," Clary said. "It's going to be Nashville. It's going to be Memphis. It's going to be Gatlinburg."
Allen's attorney told News 4, "we agree with the judge's decision but can't go into any specifics at this point because there is still pending litigation."
The city does plan to appeal. Clary said they're doing it.
"I'd say that the judge lives in a house where there's not an Airbnb right next to him, and he has no idea what it's like," Edwards said.
News 4 reached out to both Airbnb and Vrbo to get their reaction about the judge's ruling here in Hendersonville. If we get a response, News 4 will post statements.
