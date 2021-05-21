CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A judge has ruled that the video of Joseph Daniels confessing to the murder of the son will be admissible during court proceedings.

On Friday afternoon, Judge David Wolfe ruled the state will have to meet the "Bishop standard." The ruling means that the state will have to produce corroborating evidence that backs up the confession.

The video shows Daniels talking to TBI detectives and would be shown during the trial that begins on June 1. However, Wolfe said he could still dismiss the confession at the trial if the state doesn't provide enough evidence.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on the morning of April 4, 2018. A few days later, after the reporting of the disappearance, TBI agents said Joseph Daniels confessed. He confessed to hitting the boy repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy’s body in the trunk of their car. He allegedly said he disposed of the boy’s body in a wooded area.