NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The civil case against accused Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking will be moving forward, according to court documents.
The lawsuit was filed by Shaundelle Brooks, who is related to Akilah DaSilva, who was killed in the shooting.
According to the document, the complaint was filed on July 11, 2018.
Circuit Court Judge Joseph Binkley says Reinking did not file a timely response or answer to the complaint.
"A jury trial on the damages arising out of plaintiff's civil conspiracy claim against Travis Reinking shall be scheduled upon entry of this order," said Binkley in the order.
