Judge rules blood drawn in Brentwood Police officer case can be used as evidence

The results of the blood test were ruled to be admissible in court in the case of the woman accused of drinking and driving before a deadly crash that killed a Brentwood Police officer.

A preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Ashley Biance Ruth Kroese, of Thompson's Station, was held on Thursday morning. Kroese was charged with vehicular homicide after her car struck a police cruiser driven by Officer Destin Legieza on June 18.

According to the affidavit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol requested a blood draw from Kroese to test her blood alcohol content. The test came back at 0.166 at the time of the blood draw. The legal limit in Tennessee is 0.08.

In court on Thursday, the lawyer for Kroese filled a motion to suppress the result of the blood test. He said inappropriate action was taken to obtain the blood from Vanderbilt Medical Center.

However, the judge ruled the search warrant had probable cause and denied that motion to suppress. The decision means the blood result at this state of the proceeding is valid and move forward as evidence.

The lawyer for Kroese claimed credibility issues with the investigation and the state said they are going to prove that not credible.

On June 18, traffic camera footage showed Kroese's Jeep traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Franklin Road at the Concord Road intersection without any headlights. That was the lane Legieza was driving in his Ford Police Interceptor before the crash.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning as Legieza was returning to his precinct at the end of his overnight shift.

After the judge's ruling, the grand jury will decide if Kroese should be indicted on charges in Legieza’s death.

The widow of Legieza is seeking a $7 million in damages from Franklin business. Heather Legieza filed the suit against Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor in Franklin.