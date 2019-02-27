NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge will decide whether the city of Nashville deliberately disobeyed a court order.
The order was an agreement between Metro and a group of Airbnb hosts, who are suing the city. In January, News4 learned Metro issued nearly 150 short-term rental permits by mistake. An agreement was reached allowing some hosts to keep their permits. But days after the court order was entered, the city sent a letter telling those owners to stop renting their properties.
“They feel like as a government, they can do whatever it is they want to do,” Nashville Attorney Jamie Hollin said. He received emails from dozens of outraged clients after they received Metro Codes’ letter on February 15.
“I recognize that it creates confusion,” Metro Codes Zoning Administrator Jon Michael said of the letter in court Wednesday.
The city argued the letter does not violate the order because it has no legal effect, calling it a courtesy. “If that's a courteous,” Hollin argued, “I wonder what's discourteous.”
The Nashville Area Short Term Rental Association issued this statement:
The Nashville Area Short Term Rental Association has always been an advocate for operating within the law, even if we do not agree with those laws. The city regards any mistake homeowners make as unacceptable and holds the owners accountable with court appearances, fines, and, in many instances, the termination of their ability to temporarily or permanently rent their homes. Meanwhile, in this one instance alone, the city has admittedly made mistake after mistake, yet continues to ask that they not be held accountable for them. The city should be held to the same standard they hold homeowners to. If the city has ignored a court order, they should absolutely be held accountable.
