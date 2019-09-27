WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- The judge conducting a plea hearing Friday for Jesse Cruz, charged with the death of an 18-year-old girl, rejected a plea agreement that would have him pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
During today's hearing Todd Hicks, father of 18-year-old Hannah Hicks, became immediately emotional when called upon by the judge to address Cruz.
Showing a photo of his late daughter, he told Cruz "I hope you don't ever have to deal with what I've had to deal with."
Cruz is charged with selling heroine laced with fentanyl, that killed Hannah Hicks in November of 2016.
This is a developing story, News4's team will have additional updates soon.
