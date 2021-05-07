The judge presiding over the trial of Joe Daniels is re-instating the gag order in the case.

Dickson County Circuit Court Clerk Office’s confirmed on Friday that the gag order had been put back on the case over the murder of 5-year-old Joe Clyde. That means attorneys cannot talk publicly about the case outside of the courtroom.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on the morning of April 4, 2018. A few days later, after the reporting of the disappearance, TBI agents said Joseph Daniels confessed. He confessed to hitting the boy repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy’s body in the trunk of their car. He allegedly said he disposed of the boy’s body in a wooded area.

Circuit Court Judge David D. Wolfe ruled that Joseph Daniels’ trial will begin on June 1. The trial date for Krystal Daniels will be set at a later date.