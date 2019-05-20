Donald Trump May 2019

President Donald Trump speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington.

 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A federal district judge has told the accounting firm Mazars it will need to turn over Donald Trump's accounting records from before he was President to the Democratic-control House Oversight Committee.

Trump had attempted to challenge the subpoena in federal court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

