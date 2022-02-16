He's charged with taking pictures of his naked female clients without their knowledge, but after News4 Investigates exposed him still training, a judge orders him to stop working at gyms.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge ordered a personal trainer to stop working in personal fitness pending the conclusion of the criminal charges against him.

Download PDF Order to Glasper to stop working as personal trainer

The order comes after News4 Investigates exposed Nikko Glasper working at an East Nashville gym while facing 44 criminal charges for taking photos of naked female clients without their knowledge and accessing phones to steal intimate photos.

After his arrest, Glasper admitted to News4 Investigates by phone on October 7, 2021 that he had “done something wrong.”

“The statement I make is I made terrible decisions. And I stand to know that I did something wrong. But I also would like for everyone to know the character/person that I am - and to say that these crimes - as they were done - are terrible things, but I am not a terrible human,” Glasper said in the call.

Judge Steve Dozier’s order reads that Glasper may not seek or obtain employment doing personal fitness or personal training pending the outcome of his case.

Glasper’s attorney agreed to the new bond condition.

