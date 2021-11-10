NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A judge moved the court case to next month for the man accused of pulling a gun out during a service at a North Nashville church on Sunday morning.

Police said 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church on Trinity Lane. When police said Baganda, with a firearm in hand, walked up to the altar where several parishioners and the pastor were praying.

Surveillance video shows Baganda waving the gun around when, according to police, he told everyone to get up and "pointed the handgun at the congregation." That's when police said the pastor "quickly tackled Baganda" before he could fire his weapon.

In the video, many church members assisted the pastor in disarming Baganda and holding him to the ground until the arrival of the police.

Baganda, not a Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church member, was originally charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault. On Monday, police said Baganda was now facing 57 counts of felony aggravated assault.

The judge ordered that Baganda undergo a mental evaluation. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.