NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Judge Monty Watkins made a decision Tuesday to seal all evidence in the case against Metro Officer Andrew Delke, accused in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick in July 2018.
"The judge is sealing all future filings, as well as discovery," said the District Attorney's office in an email to News4.
In court last week, attorneys went back and forth over what should and shouldn't be a matter of public record.
Delke's attorney, David Raybin, didn't want the discovery in this case filed through the court clerk's office because then it would become public record. He argued that having all of that information out in the public could potentially hurt the case or influence the jury pool.
District Attorney Glenn Funk said that discovery is almost always public record in criminal court. He said Delke and his attorney were asking for an exception to the rule.
"What Mr. Raybin is asking is for his client in this case to be allowed to ask for all of the discovery to be under seal, and it's not clear why other than he just doesn't like the local rule of the court and doesn't want the local rules to apply to his client in this case," Funk said last week.
"I'm not asking for an exception to the local rule. There is no local rule here that allows the government to do what they want. I'm not asking for an exception," Raybin said last week.
