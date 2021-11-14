NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge has issued an injunction to halt the state to restrict mask mandates in schools, according to an order issued on Sunday.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw issued the order that the law concerning whether schools can enact its own mask mandate will revert to law on Nov. 12. Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation on Friday passed during the special session earlier this month that would prevent school systems and governments from enacting mask mandates.

The lawsuit, filed by the parents of eight students who attend schools in Williamson, Shelby and Knox counties, said the school-age children have disabilities that render them medically vulnerable to COVID-19. The lawsuit claims they are at severe risk of illness and injury from contracting COVID-19 and its variants due to their disabilities. One of the students, a 13-year-old girl who attends Williamson County Schools, had Down syndrome while another, a 7-year-old girl who attends the Franklin Special School District, has Type 1 diabetes.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee on Thursday prior to Lee signing the bills into law.

A status conference will be held on Monday afternoon.

