NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After a more than five hour detention hearing for Eric Munchel, Judge Chip Frensley ruled that release would be appropriate.

However, at the request of U.S. attorney Ben Schrader who is the prosecutor in the case, a temporary stay has been granted until Monday, meaning Munchel will be detained until then.

If the Judge’s ruling stands, Munchel would then be released from the Davidson County Detention Center and placed in home detention where he’d be restricted to the residence at all times except for work, education, church, or court appearances.

Munchel will also be placed on electronic monitoring but must quarantine for 14 days before getting that monitoring.

Judge Frensley said he doesn’t believe Munchel is a flight risk and he doesn’t believe he poses an obvious and clear danger to the community.

One reason the judge points to is that he said there’s no evidence Munchel had involvement of advance planning of the US Capitol riot. While Munchel did choose to travel to DC with his mother, Judge Frensley pointed to Munchel asking his mother questions in the recorded video like "What's your goal here, Mom?" or "We don't want to get split off" as indications that there wasn’t planning.

The judge also said there’s no evidence Munchel used the zip-ties he found in the Capitol and were photographed with on the balcony of the Senate Chamber.

Frensley said Munchel doesn’t have a right to do what he did on January 6th, but that will be addressed another day.

While the defense argued during the hearing that Munchel was simply following his mother into the Capitol and around the building to protect her, the prosecution said it wasn’t a momentarily lapse in judgement, rather that Munchel and his mother packed their belongings (including a taser) and went to DC in a plan to rise up.