NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A judge has found probable cause to send animal cruelty charges against a Metro teacher to a grand jury.
Jessie Lumpkins is currently on leave with pay pending an investigation into the deaths of animals in the animal sciences program at McGavock, along with three reports of animals not having enough food and water.
Lumpkins was cited twice by Metro Animal Care and Control in February and March for animal cruelty, for various reasons including animals not having enough water.
The District Attorney said Lumpkins left animals to die, and that Metro Animal Control inspections were too short to reveal true details. The judge blasted McGavock High School Principal Robbin Wall for lack of food for the animals.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
