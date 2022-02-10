James Conn

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Robertson County judge found probable cause to send the case of the man accused of killing a Robertson County deputy to the grand jury.

On Jan. 23, Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett was shot to death and found inside her Springfield home set on fire. Investigators arrested 27-year-old James Conn, who was described as Puckett’s acquaintance with her death. Authorities charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

After the decision, Conn will continue to be held without bond. On Thursday, the state has yet to determine whether this will be a death penalty case.

Puckett made the 911 call from her home on Jan. 19, just days before her death. TBI special agents arrested Conn at his Smyrna home the next day.

The 911 call made by Puckett lasted 2 minutes and 45 seconds. It’s the only 911 call received by Robertson County 911 from Puckett. In the call, you notice the concern in Puckett’s voice, fearing the man now charged in her death.

“I need an officer at my house,” Puckett told dispatchers during that call on Jan. 19.

Puckett had only been with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

