NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A judge found probable cause on Thursday to bound over the charges filed against two men to the Davidson County grand jury.
Lacory Lytle and Demontrey Logsdon are also being questioned in connection with the deadly Nashville crime spree that resulted in the murders of three people earlier this month.
CLICK HERE to watch the full video of Thursday's court proceedings.
Lytle, 24, is charged with felony identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft. Police said he used a credit card at a grocery store that was stolen when a man and woman were killed outside an East Nashville bar.
Logsdon, 20, is charged in connection with the theft of a car from a Vanderbilt garage. He is also charged with aggravated kidnapping because investigators claim he helped another man kidnap his girlfriend at gunpoint.
Logsdon waived his court appearance on Thursday.
Neither man has been charged in connection with the homicides at this time, but they have been identified as persons of interest in the case.
Lacory Lytle enters the courtroom. @WSMV Lytle is a person of interest in connection to east nashville killings. pic.twitter.com/XL9ihsm8YD— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) August 30, 2018
Lytle is accused of using a credit card from one of the surviving robbery victims at a grocery store. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/P7SwE8sVLf— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) August 30, 2018
Judge Michael Mondelli says there’s probable cause found. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/MkW45dpGZR— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) August 30, 2018
Sonya Reed says her ‘17 Mercedes was stolen from Vanderbilt parking lot. Prosecution maintains Demontrey Logsdon stole it. @WSMV Police charged Logsdon with an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/DirtKeYNgX— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) August 30, 2018
Logsdon waived his appearance. Testifying now is Vanderbilt police officer Kristin Clark - who says surveillance shows Logsdon in the Vanderbilt parking lot the night Sonya Reed’s car was stolen. Judge Mondelli says probable cause found. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cKwdpjSYNl— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) August 30, 2018
