A Chancery court judge has denied a request by the group “Save our Fairgrounds” for a temporary injunction to stop construction.

Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle issued the order late this afternoon.

This follows two days of testimony this week mostly centering on the issue of the availability of parking during construction of an expo center.

The expo center would be the new home of the flea market, state fair and other events.  The existing fairgrounds buildings are scheduled to be torn down to make room for a new major league soccer stadium.

Save Our Fairgrounds said the loss of parking during construction would cripple existing events, but the fairgrounds executive director said it would not.

