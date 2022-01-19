Michelle D. Fiscus

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge has denied that Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s former top vaccine expert, is entitled to money after filing a lawsuit against two state health officials.

In September, Fiscus filed a lawsuit against Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones as the defendants in the case. The lawsuit stated the leadership of made “stigmatizing and defamatory statements.”

Earlier this month, Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw granted a motion stating Piercey and Jones are "entitled to qualified immunity on plaintiff's claims for money damages." Crenshaw also denied Fiscus' claim "for declaratory and injunctive relief."

"It's disturbing that state officials can slander someone, yet are given 'qualified immunity' because they are not 'plainly incompetent,'" Fiscus said in a statement. "These individuals violated my constitutional rights, yet won't be held responsible for the damage they have caused. Instead, this decision empowers them to repeat the action. That's why we're appealing."

Download PDF Judgement in Fiscus Lawsuit

Fiscus was fired on July 12 after serving as medical director of the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health.

The following is the timeline of events leading to and after the firing of Fiscus. 

State's top vaccination expert fired

Top vaccine official fired from Tennessee Department of Health
Top vaccine official fired from Tennessee Department of Health
Tennessee's vaccine manager says she's worried for her state after she was fired
Tennessee's vaccine manager says she's worried for her state after she was fired
Legislators seek answers for firing of state's top vaccination expert
Legislators seek answers for firing of state's top vaccination expert
“I’ve done my job very well”; Tennessee’s top vaccination expert talks with News4 after being fired
“I’ve done my job very well”; Tennessee’s top vaccination expert talks with News4 after being fired
Documents show TN health officials instructed not to hold immunization events for children at schools
Documents show TN health officials instructed not to hold immunization events for children at schools
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.