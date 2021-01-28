NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro judge has denied a change of venue request for the Metro Police officer charged with first-degree murder.

Andrew Delke is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick after chasing him and shooting him in the back. Surveillance video captured the 2018 incident.

On Thursday, Judge Monte Watkins denied the defense's request.

Delke is the first Metro Police officer ever charged with murder after an on-duty shooting. A judge denied a previous change of venue request from Delke in November 2019. The renewed request was heard on Monday morning.