NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A judge has denied the change of venue motions for two men who are charged in separate high-profile court cases in Dickson County.
Joseph Daniels, who is accused of killing his son, and Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a deputy, both appeared in court Tuesday.
The judge decided that the jurors in both trials will be selected from other counties.
Wiggins allegedly shot Sgt. Daniel Baker six times before setting his patrol car on fire back in May.
Investigators claim Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his 5-year-old son. The boy's body has still not been found after he went missing in April.
His wife, Krystal Daniels, later admitted to being present at the family's home "when Joseph Ray Daniels intentionally caused the death of their son."
