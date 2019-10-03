DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County judge denied bond reduction for Krystal Daniels Thursday.
Her defense attorney, Andrew Daugherty, called Daniels’ $1 million bond unconstitutional, and moved it be reduced to $50,000.
Daniels is charged with aggravated child neglect and endangerment in the disappearance and death of five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels. The state reminded the court she confessed to hearing her husband, Joseph Daniels, beat their son, seeing him standing over his lifeless body in their living room, then going back to sleep.
Daughterty attacked the confession’s credibility and pointed to gaps in the state’s evidence. “There’s been no blood of Joe Clyde found on anything to this point in time,” he said. “but yet, in these statements that we’re supposed to accept as gospel, Joe Clyde was bleeding from multiple places.”
“If she’s released… There is a very high possibility, at least, that Krystal will continue to act upon their initial plan, which is to cover up and discard and hide evidence.”, the state argued.
Ultimately, the judge denied bond reduction, agreeing with the likelihood Daniels could flee.
Daniels’ mother-in-law (Joseph Daniels’ mother) told a News4 crew as she left the courthouse, “I’m glad she didn’t get out.”
