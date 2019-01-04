Judge deliberating after preliminary hearing for Metro officer charged in fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- After two days of testimony, the preliminary hearing for decommissioned Metro police officer Andrew Delke, is now over.

Delke is charged with criminal homicide after authorities say he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in the back while he was running from police in July 2018.

The deadly shooting has led the Nashville community to question racial bias within the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Now it is up to the General Sessions Judge Melissa Blackburn to decide whether or not there is sufficient evidence in the case for it to be turned over to a grand jury. Blackburn is expected to announce her decision on Monday.

Judge Melissa Blackburn looked at evidence during the hearing that began shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday and told local news media that no video of what happened in court could be shown and those in the hearing could not distribute information via social media until the end of each day's proceedings.

Testimony on Friday included a statement from Officer Delke, who spoke about the shooting publicly for the first time.

Audio from his interview with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was played for the court, and it walked us through the shooting from his perspective, describing the car chase leading up to the chase on foot.

It was at that point that Delke described watching Daniel Hambrick pull a gun from his waistband and point it in his direction while running away. Delke said Hambrick gave him what's called a "targeted glance," something he said police officers use to describe someone trying to get an idea of where to aim.

Delke also described repeatedly yelling to Hambrick to put the gun down.

He said at that moment he was thinking Hambrick could shoot at any moment, but also wanted to give him every opportunity to follow commands. Delke said once he yelled for Hambrick to stop or he'll shot, he fired until Hambrick was on the ground.

It was a difficult afternoon for the family of Hambrick, they were visibly emotional when the prosecution played the raw surveillance video of Delke shooting Hambrick. Hambrick's mother briefly left the courtroom.

Prosecutors claim inconsistencies in Delke's story, one of them was when he claimed Hambrick pointed a gun at him. When asked if it is feasible for someone to turn around in a chase like that, a TBI agent on the stand said it would be hard to turn around and face someone in a full sprint. That agent spent the first two hours of the hearing in the witness stand describing what he found when he arrived at the scene.

Much of the issue on both sides seems to be whether Daniel Hambrick did in fact turn toward Officer Delke during that chase. During cross examination with the medical examiner, the defense did confirm the paths all three bullets took indicate Hambrick's body was turning.

The most compelling evidence Friday came in the last few minutes of the hearing, which started with radio transmissions between Officer Delke, other officers, and dispatch never before heard.

In the transmissions, you can hear that Delke was out of breath, panicked, calling for backup, and describing a black handgun. An officer on the stand who was on the other end of that transmission that day said he was concerned for Delke's safety in those moments. We then hear Delke over the radio say "shots fired, man down."

Right after that, the most compelling evidence of the night in a slowed down and zoomed in video presented by the defense, for the first time we see what appeared to be a handgun in Hambrick's right hand.

The prosecution and defense got a chance to ask a forensic expert questions about evidence in the case against Delke. The hearing adjourned for the day shortly before 6:30 p.m. and will resume Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

On the second day of testimony, the defense began proceedings by asking Blackburn if she would admit three photos into evidence that show Hambrick holding an object that looks like a gun.

David Raybin, attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, argued that a theory called "hand dominance" indicates Hambrick may have switched his gun to his dominant hand while running from police.

Blackburn initially ruled to allow the photos into evidence. However, District Attorney Glen Funks rebuttal -- that "hand dominance" testimony shames the victim and could create bias toward him -- swayed the judge, and she reversed the decision.

Next, the court heard from retired MNPD Sergeant Robert Allen, a "use of force" expert brought in by the defense to explain the kind of training that Delke underwent as an officer and what he was taught to do in situations like the night Hambrick was shot and killed.

According to Sgt. Allen, Delke did what he was trained to do after he allegedly saw Hambrick running with a gun.

When confronted with an armed suspect, Allen said, officers are trained to employ verbal commands or deadly force. This supports Delke's defense that he only shot Hambrick after he ignored multiple warnings to drop his weapon.

Allen also explained that officers are taught to look for a "targeting glance" when pursuing an armed suspect, which is defined as a person looking over their shoulder to find a target before shooting.

The veteran officer said, after watching video of the shooting, that he believes Hambrick gave Delke a targeting glace shortly before the officer fired shots.

On cross-examination, D.A. Funk told Alle that 266 people have been charged with evading arrest and illegal weapon possession, but only two of them were shot in the back by Metro officers. Funk then asked Allen if Delke ultimately made the decision to shoot Daniel Hambrick in the back.

Allen agreed, but asserted that Hambrick was not complying with verbal commands and was armed at the time of the shooting.

Before resting, the defense addressed Hambrick's criminal record in Davidson County, which was allowed into evidence during an earlier court proceeding. Raybin noted that Hambrick was convicted of robbery in Aug. 2009 and was sentenced to six years in jail, as well as an assault conviction in June 2010 for hitting a woman in the face with a stapler.

Raybin began closing arguments by asking Blackburn to dismiss the case because the killing was not unlawful according to the "use of force" statute. He also said the blame rests not on Delke, but on the other two men with Hambrick the day they ran for police, saying they knew police were after them and used him as a "decoy" and a "sacrifice."

Raybin also argued that Hambrick was not running for his life -- but instead, creating a distraction for the other men to get contraband away from police.

Finally, he pleaded Delke's innocence and asked the judge to look at the case from the officer's eyes when making her decision.

In response, Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore said, regardless of Hambrick's history, a homicide had occurred and Delke "should and must" go to trial for the mistakes he made.

"Andrew Delke chased Daniel Hambrick until he decided he had chased him long enough and, at that time, he fired shots and killed Daniel Hambrick," Moore said. "Not because he had to but because he chose to."

Funk also argued, in closing, that this was not a "shoot or don't shoot" situation, and asked the judge to pursue criminal homicide charges against Delke.

Hambrick's family also spoke to the media after the hearing. They said it remains unclear why Delke was pursuing him in the first place.

"The defense was grasping for straws. They basically said he deserved to die because he had some friends that they felt were suspicious," said Joy Kimbrough, the lawyer representing Vickie Hambrick. " "We can't do anything but wait. It'll probably be the longest 48 hours or so, but we don't have a choice."

