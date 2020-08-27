NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A judge has delayed the sentencing of Jayona Brown after additional proof was presented on Thursday afternoon.
Brown, now 18, entered a guilty plea on July 9. On July 4, 2019, Brown, 17 at the time, was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into a Metro Police patrol car driven by Officer Anderson.
BREAKING: Judge says he had every intention of issuing a ruling today, but additional proof presented today makes him want to have more time. He expects to issue an order within a week. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/PyfkKyU6nY— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) August 27, 2020
Brown entered the guilty plea to four charges for Officer Anderson’s death.
At her hearing, Brown described her year in custody as “rough physically and emotionally”. She also said she earned her high school diploma while in custody and she even read a letter to the Anderson family. As soon as she began reading, some close to the Anderson family walked out of the courtroom; Brown also said she hopes the Anderson family can forgive her and that she takes full responsibility for her actions.
In regard to her speeding off prior to the crash, Brown said she sped away when an officer tried to pull her over because she was nervous; she had never been pulled over before.
The District Attorney’s Office argued for diversion not to be an option for the sentencing. The DA also argued that Brown should receive the most amount of time in prison she is eligible to receive.
Brown’s attorney argued Brown is still in “shock and in the developmental state.” Her attorney also referenced her mental health issues as well.
On Thursday afternoon, Judge Steve Dozier said after the additional information was presented that he needed more time to issue a sentencing. He said he will have one next week.
