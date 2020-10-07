More than 3 million general election ballots cast so far in November election

Voters cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge is blocking the state's requirement that you have to vote in person.  

For anyone who requested an absentee ballot, you will be asked to send a copy of your ID back with your ballot. 

The announcement comes as early voting for the presidential election starts in exactly one week on Wednesday, October 14. 

Voting officials are encouraging people to take advantage of early voting in order to precent long lines on election day.

After October 14, you can cast your ballot every day except on Sundays until the last Thursday of October.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.