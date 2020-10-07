NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge is blocking the state's requirement that you have to vote in person.
For anyone who requested an absentee ballot, you will be asked to send a copy of your ID back with your ballot.
The announcement comes as early voting for the presidential election starts in exactly one week on Wednesday, October 14.
Voting officials are encouraging people to take advantage of early voting in order to precent long lines on election day.
After October 14, you can cast your ballot every day except on Sundays until the last Thursday of October.
