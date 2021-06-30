NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Larry Brown has become the poster child for Nashville's mental health problem. You may recall, Brown is accused of attacking several St Thomas nurses.

He's been arrested in Nashville more than 200 times.

“I believe Larry belongs in a hospital. I do. There’s no secret his behavior is not fixable in a criminal justice way,” said Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall in an interview earlier this year.

After his most recent arrest, Brown was released and it's all because of the type of crimes he's accused of committing: misdemeanors.

Because of that, there's no federal or local funding to get him further evaluations and care.

"They get absolutely no help. There is nothing that can be done for that individual," said Davidson County Mental Health Court Judge Melissa Blackburn.

According to Blackburn, a study this year showed there are 229 repeat offenders in Nashville, who just like Brown, suffer from mental illness and were charged with misdemeanors.

"They're wandering the streets of Davidson County. They come into contact with you and I through no fault of their own, but they're unwell. They're not fed. They're not housed and no one is providing these individuals with services. It's a nightmare for everybody," said Blackburn.

Blackburn sent a letter to the Mayor and Vice Mayor last week.

It was signed by Sheriff Daron Hall and District Attorney Glenn Funk.

They're requesting $2.75 million that would provide evaluations, short and long term care for misdemeanor reoffenders who are mentally ill.

She said the city has to do something before someone else gets hurt.

"It's only going to get worse. We have to change the trajectory. If we don't change the trajectory there are only going to be more and more Larry Browns. There only going to be more and more instances where they become more and more violent," said Blackburn.

We reached out to the Mayor's office, a spokesperson responded saying:

"Mayor Cooper is committed to real reforms in community safety. That’s why we worked with the Metro Council to reduce fines and fees that disproportionately affect our most vulnerable neighbors. We’re also making significant investments in mental health and behavioral counseling to divert people away from jail cells to get the help they need.

The letter to the Mayor’s Office addresses another urgent issue that communities everywhere are facing more frequently, particularly after the past year and half. It’s an important opportunity for investment that our office, the Metro Council, and the Financial Oversight Committee will carefully consider to determine the equitable allocation of ARP relief funds."