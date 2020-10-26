NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 just received court documents showing a judge approved a one-million-dollar civil judgement.
It has been filed against a former New York Police Officer following a drunken incident in Nashville.
Michael Reynolds was arrested for assault and trespassing back in 2018. He was staying in an Airbnb here in Nashville when according to police he kicked in a neighbor's door, threatened the family inside, and yelled racial slurs.
In February of 2020, Reynolds filed for bankruptcy following a lawsuit filed against him by the victim. It was the victim's attorney, Daniel Horwitz who sent us this update tonight.
Horwitz says this new judgement is in addition to an ongoing criminal sentence. He says his client is just trying to get justice for her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.