NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 just received court documents showing a judge approved a one-million-dollar civil judgement.

It has been filed against a former New York Police Officer following a drunken incident in Nashville.

Michael Reynolds was arrested for assault and trespassing back in 2018. He was staying in an Airbnb here in Nashville when according to police he kicked in a neighbor's door, threatened the family inside, and yelled racial slurs.

In February of 2020, Reynolds filed for bankruptcy following a lawsuit filed against him by the victim. It was the victim's attorney, Daniel Horwitz who sent us this update tonight.

Horwitz says this new judgement is in addition to an ongoing criminal sentence. He says his client is just trying to get justice for her family.