SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Lawyers for a Kentucky man accused of raping and killing a young girl were in court on Wednesday making a request for their client.
The family of a 7-year-old Kentucky girl found raped and murdered could soon get some closure.
Timothy Madden’s lawyers asked a judge to re-test DNA evidence, and the judge agreed.
Gabriella Doolin was found dead over the weekend during a youth football game in Scottsville, which is in Allen County.
Madden is accused of kidnapping 7-year-old Gabbi Dooling during a youth football game in 2015.
Investigators said he raped and killed her.
Madden’s case is set for trial in September.
