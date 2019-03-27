SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Lawyers for a Kentucky man accused of raping and killing a young girl were in court on Wednesday making a request for their client.

Timothy Madden’s lawyers asked a judge to re-test DNA evidence, and the judge agreed.

Madden is accused of kidnapping 7-year-old Gabbi Dooling during a youth football game in 2015.

Investigators said he raped and killed her.

Madden’s case is set for trial in September.

