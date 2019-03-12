Nashville-based shoe company Journeys is teaming up with some non-profits to provide children in need with shoes.
There were 500 store managers from across the country in Nashville on Tuesday to fit kids with 900 pair of shoes as part of the company’s Community Outreach Program.
Children from kindergarten to 12th grade received a pair of Adidas sneakers.
“To come and interact with kids in need, to put a smile on their face, give them a cool pair of sneakers, socks and a high-five is cool, said Mario Gallione, Journeys Group President. “I think our guys get more out of this than the kids do.”
Besides the shoes, Journeys employees are packing 1,200 backpacks for high school students.
