NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the most iconic American rock bands ever will tour again in 2020, stopping in Nashville for one night only.
Journey will be coming to Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2020.
Fans can expect to hear and sing along to Journey super hits including "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the iconic "Don't Stop Belevin'," the top-selling digital catalog song ever. The tour will feature founding members Neal Schon (lead guitarist) and Ross Valory (bassist), as well as longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist), Steve Smith (drummer) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer).
Widely regarded as one of the most popular American rock bands ever, Journey has created some of the best-known songs in modern music. The group formed in 1973 and has written 19 top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum albums and sold close to 100 million albums globally. Their most successful tour to date was 2018's co-headlining tour with British rock band Def Leppard; that tour sold over 1 million tickets. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
Journey will be touring with The Pretenders, a band that crosses the bridge between genres of punk, new wave and pop. Popular songs by The Pretenders include "I'll Stand By You," "Back On the Chain Gang" and "Don't Get Me Wrong." The Pretenders have sold over 25 million albums.
American Express Card Members may purchase tickets for select shows before the general public starting Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. Citi and other presales will start on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available. These packages include amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. For more LaneOne details, click here.
